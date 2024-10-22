A Dhoti-Towel Challenge for BRS Ahead of Farmers’ Stir at Adilabad

Adilabad: BRS leaders in Adilabad have landed a sartorial problem in not being able to find enough dhoti-clad farmers for a farmers’ protest at Adilabad to be addressed by party working president K.T. Rama Rao on October 24.

Traditionally, farmers carried towels on their shoulders or wore them as a turban. These days, such sights are few and far between.

The meeting under the banner of ‘Rythula Kosam Ramannala Poru Bata’ is being organised to address the problems faced by farmers in the Congress-ruled state.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, former minister Jogu Ramanna said very few farmers these days wore the traditional ‘dhoti’ in villages and a majority of the others preferred pants, along with long-sleeved shirts. Some of them even wear jeans and T-shirts.

He said elderly farmers wear traditional clothes. Further, bullock carts made of wood are seldom found these days while those made of iron are seen at many places.

He said only 30 per cent of farmers wear the dhoti and added that the presence of the traditional farmers in dhoti is a must at the protest site to send a message that only farmers attended the meeting.

Ramanna said it was very difficult to spot farmers now because of their modern dresses unlike in the past. “Farmers and BRS leaders will not wear BRS Kanduvas since they wanted to organise the event involving people and farmers irrespective of party affiliation,” said Jogu Ramanna.