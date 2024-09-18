A 17-yr-old Girl Comes Under Wheels of Tusker, Dies: Ganesh Procession

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident a 17-year-old degree student succumbed to critical injuries after she came under the wheels of a lorry during the Ganesh immersion on Tuesday. According to Narayanguda police, the victim, A. Poojita was sitting on the vehicle, slipped and fell and was run over.

Poojita, her friends and family members were dancing to music on the vehicle when the accident occurred. Poojita's father A. Mahinder and family members rushed her to a private hospital where the doctor declared her dead.

Driver K. Ramesh could not hear the screams of the family members due to the loud music. Other processionists alerted Ramesh and by the time he applied brakes it was too late. Police arrested the driver and seized the vehicle. Police also detained DJ organiser A. Naveen Kumar of Nimboliadda for questioning.

Minor girl Raped

Hyderabad: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly locked up in a room and raped by a neighbour at his house, Medipally police said on Monday. According to DCP Padmaja, the accused and the victim were were familiar with each other. “The victim is not in a position to reveal much about what happened,” police said. A case has been registered under the Pocso Act and efforts are underway to nab the accused.

Two Peddlers Held

Hyderabad: The SOT Maheshwaram, along with Chaitanyapuri and LB Nagar police, arrested two Gugan Narender of Chaitanyapuri and Odisha native Ghasiram Pangi, for transporting and selling hashish oil and opium in two separate cases. Narender was arrested by the Chaitanyapuri police while he was trying to deliver opium. Around 199 grams of opium, a car, a mobile phone and `11,000 in cash, all worth `3.5 lakh, were recovered from his possession. Pangi was arrested while transporting 632.98 grams of hashish oil that was concealed in custard apples. Pangi was previously a fruit vendor at Koraput's fruit market in Odisha.