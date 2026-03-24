99-Day Anti-Drug Drive Reaches Villages Across the State

Hyderabad:The TG-Eagle Force has undertaken a 99-day campaign under the ‘Praja Palana – Pragathi Pranalika’ initiative, focusing on child safety and anti-drug awareness across Telangana.

As part of the programme aligned with ‘Nasha Mukt Telangana’, teams have been conducting awareness campaigns in four villages in each mandal across districts from March 6. On Tuesday, awareness programmes were held in Khammam district, beginning with rallies and followed by meetings at various locations, including Khammam town, DG-Eagle Force Sandeep Shandilya said.



He said that since March 6, the teams have covered 84 villages across 21 mandals in the district to ensure wider outreach and dissemination of awareness on drug abuse.



“The discussions focused on building a progressive society — respecting women, protecting youth, and promoting awareness on the ill effects of drugs, with a clear message: no smoking, no drinking, no drugs for a healthy future,” he said.



Eagle Force appealed to the public to remain vigilant and cooperate by reporting information related to drug peddling, consumption or trafficking, stating that community participation was essential to curb the menace.

