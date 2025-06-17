95% of School Buses Inspected: RTO

Hyderabad: Road transport authorities (RTAs) have issued 12,069 fitness certificates for school buses in the GHMC area this season — 1,054 in Hyderabad, 5,542 in Rangareddy and 5,473 in Medchal. Around 150 cases were booked for various violations. Authorities collected Rs 11.64 lakh in compounding fees and Rs 3.2 lakh in taxes and penalties.

Officials noted that 95 per cent of school buses have been inspected so far. Some worn-out vehicles have been directed to be taken off the road and kept aside in garages. C. Ramesh, joint commissioner of transport, said, “We are educating school managements and will strictly enforce the rules. Drivers must assess their fitness before allowing children into the vehicle.”

He added that every school bus must have an attendant, drivers should undergo monthly health check-ups and any consumption of alcohol before driving would lead to strict action. “School owners and drivers must take full responsibility,” he cautioned, adding that the most common violations include the absence of first aid kits and the lack of fire extinguishers.

RTAs have conducted a special drive to check school buses over the past month for mandatory fitness certification. The state transport department has established specific safety norms for school buses. Fitness certification for these buses is typically conducted every May.

The department had scheduled a meeting between the transport minister and school managements at the end of May to reinforce safety protocols. However, it could not be conducted.