92% of Hafeezpet Railway Station Renovation Works Completed

Hyderabad: Hafeezpet railway station in Telangana is being upgraded at a cost of over Rs.29.21 crore.

Ninety-two per cent of the works were already completed and once renovated, the station will offer modern, state-of-the-art passenger amenities and an improved travel experience.

The works that were completed include 12m wide Foot-Over-Bridge with ramp, cover-over-platform, modern toilet, station building, circulating area and platform resurfacing. The works that were pending include signages, two each lifts and escalator, Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy said in a post on ‘X’.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central government remained committed to transforming India’s railway infrastructure and enhancing connectivity across the nation, he added.