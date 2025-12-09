91-yr-old to Contest for Sarpanch in Khammam

Hyderabad: Venkatapuram panchayat in Khammam district stands on the threshold of a record of sorts. Among its candidates is a first-timer, 91-year-old Rayala Venkateshwarlu, capping a record of six decades of voluntary service.

In the neighbouring Mudigonda is 38-year-old government hospital outsourcing employee Kattakuri Upender, representing a new wave of grassroots leadership committed to addressing persistent local challenges.

Venkateshwarlu, ‘Sarpanch Garu’ to Venkatapuram villagers, has never held that post despite his long record of community service. This year, he was urged by locals to contest.

A farmer by profession and seasoned CPM activist, Venkateshwarlu has dedicated his life to fighting for the land rights of poor farmers and spearheading development initiatives in both Venkatapuram and Mudigonda, often regarded as the twin villages.

Longtime resident Ramanaidu lauded him, saying, “Peddayana has worked selflessly for us for six decades. We have elected sarpanches based on his support, and no one matches his dedication to the village.” Despite political divisions among other candidates, the entire village is uniting behind this elder statesman for his unmatched commitment.

Mudigonda’s candidate Kattakuri Upender, coming from a Dalit background, has made significant strides from a challenging childhood to securing education up to intermediate level. An outsourced staffer at the Khammam government hospital, he has been actively involved in student politics through SFI and DYFI, and participated in numerous people’s movements under CPM guidance.

Upender’s campaign is focused on tackling Mudigonda’s ignored developmental issues, including the establishment of a library and post office, provision of drinking water and street lighting, and installation of CCTV cameras for village-wide security.

Talking to Deccan Chronicle, Upender disclosed his plans to develop the historical Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy hill as a tourist attraction and strengthen livelihoods by promoting fish farming through cooperative models. Promising transparent administration and better opportunities for youth and women, he seeks a strong mandate to usher in meaningful change.