90,000 Govt Staff to Be on Census 2027 Work in State

Hyderabad:Nearly 90,000 government staff will be deployed for Census 2027 operations in Telangana. The government has initiated comprehensive preparations for the exercise, the first fully digital Census. A conference of district collectors will be convened shortly to sensitise them about timelines, responsibilities and detailed operational planning.

Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, chaired a meeting of the state-level Census coordination committee (SLCCC) at the Secretariat on Monday and reviewed detailed administrative, logistical and operational arrangements for the exercise.



The Chief Secretary underlined that strong inter-departmental coordination and timely decision-making would be crucial for the successful execution of Census 2027. He called upon all departments to extend cooperation and directed officials to prepare a tentative estimate of the number of employees required for the exercise.



As the Census will be conducted in digital mode, officials were instructed to ensure that no slum, habitation or remote settlement is left uncovered and that there are no gaps in the enumeration process. The Chief Secretary also stressed the importance of qualitative training for staff to ensure the successful conduct of the entire exercise.



Director of Census, Bharati Holikeri, informed the committee that Census 2027 marks a transformational milestone. Approximately 90,000 government employees, preferably teachers and other government staff, will be deployed as enumerators and supervisors during the first phase, reflecting the scale and significance of the exercise.



The meeting was attended by principal secretaries Sandeep Kumar Sultania (finance), Nadeem Ahmed (forest), N. Sridhar (PR&RD), Dr Christina Zongthu (health), Lokesh Kumar (revenue) and secretaries E Sridhar (GAD) and T.K. Sridevi (MA&UD).

