900 kg Ganja Worth Rs 2.7 crore Seized in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: An interstate drug peddling racket involved in transporting ganja from Malkangiri of Odisha to Maharashtra via Hyderabad was busted here with the seizure of 908.41 kg of the contraband worth Rs 2.7 crore and three persons were arrested, police said on Thursday.

Police teams intercepted a lorry at Bandlaguda here on October 22 and seized the ganja and three persons from the city, including the vehicle driver and his two friends, were taken into custody, a release from Hyderabad Police said.

On interrogation, the trio confessed that they were the associates of a main transporter and as per his instructions, they went to Kalimela in Odisha and got the ganja loaded to deliver to the receiver at Nashik in Maharashtra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East Zone) S Chaitanya Kumar said.

The seized ganja sourced from the remote forest areas of Kalimela, was intended for distribution across various locations in Maharashtra, police said.

Further investigation is underway to identify additional members of the syndicate from Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, who are absconding and trace the supply chain, police added.