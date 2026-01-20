90-Day Skill Training Course for Jobless

Hyderabad:The Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations have announced admissions for the third batch of their free 90‑day Data Engineering training programme under the Sri Sathya Sai Skill Development Programme.

The course, conducted offline at the Sathya Sai Skill Centre in Hyderabad, is open to unemployed graduates from any region who completed M.Sc, B.Tech, M.Tech or MCA degrees between 2022 and 2025.



Organisers said the curriculum covers basic and advanced Python, Structured Query Language (SQL), business intelligence tools, fundamentals of artificial intelligence, as well as soft skills training and career counselling. The initiative aims to equip unemployed youth with industry‑ready skills for entry‑level roles in data engineering.



Participants completing the programme will also receive placement assistance. Registration details are available at www.sethu.ai or by calling 90523 72023.

