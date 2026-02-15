 Top
9-Year-Old Dies In Accident At Lingojiguda, Father Severely Injured

15 Feb 2026 2:51 AM IST

At around 12.32 pm, near a hotel in Lingojiguda, a lorry (JH 06U 7362) allegedly being driven at high speed hit the bike. The father and daughter fell on the road and the lorry ran over Rihansika.— DC Image

Hyderabad: A nine-year-old girl was killed when a lorry rammed into the bike on which she was travelling with her father near Longojiguda in the Choutuppal police limits on Sunday afternoon. The lorry driver drove away after the accident.

Police said Vaddagoni Ramesh, 33, was travelling on his bike from Choutuppal to his native village Aregudem along with his daughter Vaddagoni Rihansika, a Class IV student. She was riding pillion with him.

At around 12.32 pm, near a hotel in Lingojiguda, a lorry (JH 06U 7362) allegedly being driven at high speed hit the bike. The father and daughter fell on the road and the lorry ran over Rihansika. Ramesh sustained injuries and was taken to the Choutuppal Government Hospital. Based on a complaint filed by Mounika, Ramesh’s wife, the police booked a case and began tracing the killer vehicle.

