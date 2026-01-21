9 tulas gold stolen from 80-year-old woman in apartment in Lalaguda

Hyderabad: Two unidentified persons stole a gold chain weighing nine tulas from an 80-year-old person residing in Hari Hanth Sadan apartment in Lalaguda on Wednesday morning.

The woman, Bala Rukmini, was alone in the house after her son Naresh went to his workplace. Around 9.30 am, two persons wearing caps entered the flat number 301, threatened the elderly woman and stole a gold chain from her.

The incident came to light when she alerted her son Naresh, who returned home and informed the police. The police rushed to the spot and collected details from the woman, who was in a state of shock. Detective Inspector N Ramakrishna said the apartment security guard went to the first floor to attend some work at a flat owner’s house, while his wife had gone to purchase vegetables.

After confirming that there was no one at the main gate, the two accused entered flat 301 and committed the offence. The surveillance cameras installed in the apartment captured the images of the accused. “As they were wearing caps, we could not identify them properly,” he said.

Before committing the offence, the duo was seen speaking over the phone outside the gate. They might have reached the premises in their auto rickshaw. Going straight away to the flat 301 indicated that the accused were well-versed with the apartment, police said.

After the incident, the police started scouting the areas including the bus stations and Secunderabad railway station to nab the accused.