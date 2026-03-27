9 LPG Cylinders Seized From Warangal Tiffin Centre

WARANGAL: Task Force officials on Thursday seized nine LPG cylinders from a tiffin centre in the Inthezargunj police station limits of Warangal for alleged illegal use.

One person, identified as the owner of the establishment, Ega Raja, 44, was taken into custody for unauthorised possession and use of domestic and commercial cylinders.

Acting on information, officials raided Laxmi Talkies Tiffin Centre and found that domestic LPG cylinders were being used for commercial purposes in violation of regulations.

The seized stock included five domestic cylinders, three Bharat Gas, one Indane and one HP, and four commercial cylinders, two HP and two Bharat Gas.

Officials said use of subsidised domestic LPG for commercial activity is a punishable offence under safety and civil supplies norms.

The operation was led by ACP A. Madhusudhan and Inspector L. Pavankumar. The accused and seized cylinders were handed over to Inthezargunj police for further action.

Authorities said inspections would continue to check misuse and diversion of LPG.