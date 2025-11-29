9 Held in Madhapur for Operating Fake Call Centre

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police apprehended nine individuals involved in operating an international fake call centre at Ayyappa Society in Madhapur.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the key accused, Praveen and Prakash, had engaged individuals from Kolkata to work at the call centre. The operation was sophisticated, with the fraudsters making calls to Australian citizens and deceiving them into transferring large sums of money from their bank accounts to various Australian accounts owned by Indian nationals residing in Australia.

These illegally acquired funds were then routed to India using multiple methods, including Hawala channels, cryptocurrency transactions, and other covert routes. Over the span of two years, the fraudsters successfully accumulated and transferred Rs.8 crore to Rs.10 crore from unsuspecting victims, primarily targeting Australian citizens.