9 Held For Fake Vehicle Insurance Racket

Hyderabad: Nine men have been arrested for allegedly fabricating and selling forged vehicle insurance documents of reputed companies in and around Jeedimetla, police said on Saturday.

The accused — Ragula Ravi, Shiva Kumar, S Kurthi Manikya Rao, Kotha Babu Rao, Ragula Mahesh, Tadakala Giridhar Goud, Mora Narasimha, Kundumgari Nagaraju and Jerpula Kishan — were apprehended at NLB Nagar in a joint operation by the Medchal SOT and Jeedimetla police.

Jeedimetla inspector G, Mallesh said the racket was exposed after Mrinal Kumar, a representative of Reliance General Insurance, lodged a complaint reporting that several people had lost lakhs of rupees to the scam. Police seized a large number of fake insurance documents, stamps and other materials during the raid.

Investigators said the fraudsters mainly targeted vehicle owners seeking policy renewals. Efforts are under way to trace other suspects. Police urged the public to verify insurance policies through official websites before making payments.