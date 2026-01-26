 Top
9 Engineers, Workers Stuck in Mira Alam Tank in Hyderabad Rescued

Telangana
26 Jan 2026 11:40 AM IST

The engineers and workers entered the lake around 6 pm to conduct soil testing, got stuck mid-lake due to a boat failure

Nine engineers and labourers stranded at Mir Alam Tank during cable bridge inspection were rescued safely on Sunday midnight (Photo: X)

Hyderabad: In a midnight operation, nine engineers and labourers stranded at Mir Alam Tank during cable bridge inspection were rescued safely on Sunday midnight.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
hyderabad news rescue operation Telangana HYDRAA Mir Alam Tank 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

