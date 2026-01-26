9 Engineers, Workers Stuck in Mira Alam Tank in Hyderabad Rescued

They entered the lake around 6 pm to conduct soil testing, got stuck mid-lake due to a boat failure. They dialed 100 after over two hours. Responding to the call, the police in coordination with the DRF teams carried out the rescue.

The teams brought them to the safe place bringing a major relief for the officials who said the incident occurred because of the technical snag in the boat engine.

The rescue operation was carried perfectly amid fears of crocodiles, and water hyacinth in the tank