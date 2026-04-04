871 Doctors to Receive Appointment Letters; MHSRB Set to Release Results

Hyderabad: The government has completed the process to recruit for 871 medical posts, with final results expected to be released by the MHSRB, and appointment letters would be issued on World Health Day on April 7, the health department said on Saturday.

According to a statement, 697 civil assistant surgeons (specialist) and 174 assistant professors had been recruited. The recruitment drive is part of a larger notification issued last year for recruiting, 616 civil assistant surgeons (specialist) and 607 assistant professors.

Among the 174 assistant professor recruited, 90 were for gynaecology, 44 anaesthesia, 28 paediatrics, and 12 for orthopaedics. Of the civil assistant surgeons recruited, 226 were in anaesthesia, 247 gynaecology and 219 paediatrics. Officials said the recruitment process for the remaining 433 assistant professor posts and 924 civil assistant surgeons (specialist) is expected to be completed by May.