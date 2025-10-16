85-year-old Woman Electrocuted In Jagtial Temple

 Top
16 Oct 2025 8:58 PM IST

While preparing for a ritual, she touched a nearby electric pole, suffered a fatal shock, and collapsed on the spot. Her family rushed her to a hospital in Jagtial, where doctors declared her dead on arrival

KARIMNAGAR: In a tragic incident, an 85-year-old woman died after being electrocuted by an electric pole on the temple grounds at Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy Temple in Maliala mandal, Jagtial district, on Thursday.

Police identified the victim as Rajeshwari, a resident of Godavarikhani in Peddapalli district. She had visited the Kondagattu temple with her family in the morning and went to the Kalyana Katta.

While preparing for a ritual, she touched a nearby electric pole, suffered a fatal shock, and collapsed on the spot. Her family rushed her to a hospital in Jagtial, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

The incident has sparked outrage over negligence, as it was the second electrocution at the site, a monkey had died after touching the same pole just a day earlier. Devotees questioned why temple and electricity authorities failed to act after the first incident.

The death of the devotee at the crowded Kondagattu temple has triggered demands for immediate safety measures and repair of the faulty electric pole. Officials have since initiated corrective action.

