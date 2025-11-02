85% Seats in Private Medical Colleges in MQ for Locals

Hyderabad:In a landmark move, the state government has decided to reserve 85 per cent of postgraduate (PG) medical management quota-1 (MQ–1) seats in private medical colleges for Telangana students, releasing dozens of seats for aspirants for medical and dental courses from the state.

Until now, these seats were filled under the all-India category and open to candidates from across the country. This move is expected to significantly benefit Telangana’s medical graduates by expanding their postgraduate opportunities and ensuring that more doctors are trained in the state.



Under the new policy, 85 per cent of MQ–1 seats will be earmarked for Telangana students, while the remaining 15 per cent will continue to be open to all-India candidates. The decision, taken by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, after a representation by health minister Damodar Rajanarsimha, fulfils a decade-old demand of the state’s medical fraternity.

For the academic year 2025–26, Telangana has 31 PG medical colleges offering 2,983 seats, including 12 government colleges (1,472 seats) and 19 private colleges (1,511 seats). Out of 741 PG medical management quota seats, 374 belong to MQ–1, of which 318 will now be reserved for Telangana students. Another 70 PG dental seats could now be availed by the local medicos. Until now, nearly 60 per cent of these seats were being taken by non-local candidates.

For years, local doctors and students have sought justice in PG medical admissions, citing limited government quota seats and the heavy financial burden of studying under the management quota in private colleges. With the Chief Minister’s approval, the Health Secretary has been directed to issue the necessary orders immediately. A government order formalising the 85 per cent local quota will be issued soon.

The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA), which had submitted a representation on September 30, hailed the government’s decision as a victory for Telangana medicos. “This progressive move will bring equity and empowerment to local students while strengthening the state’s healthcare system,” T-JUDA said in a statement, expressing gratitude to the Chief Minister and health minister for turning a long-standing demand into reality.

Health minister Damodar Rajanarsimha said, “This is a historic and long-awaited decision that fulfils the dreams of thousands of Telangana medicos. For years, our students faced disadvantage in PG admissions due to limited seats and all-India competition. With this reform, Telangana’s talented young doctors will get more opportunities. I thank Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for taking this pro-student, pro-Telangana decision that will empower our future medical specialists and strengthen the state’s health sector.”

