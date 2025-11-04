85% PG Local Quota GO Issued

Hyderabad: In a major decision aimed at creating greater opportunities for Telangana students in postgraduate medical education, the state government has issued a GO reserving 85 per cent of postgraduate (PG) medical seats under the Management Quota–1 (MQ–1) for local candidates.

According to a notification issued by the health, medical and family welfare department, only 15 per cent of seats under this category will now be available to candidates from other states under the All India Quota. The amendment has been made to the Telangana Private Medical Un-Aided Minority Professional Institutions (Admissions into Postgraduate Medical Courses) Rules, 2017 and the Telangana Unaided Non-Minority Professional Institutions Rules, 2017.

The government said the move was aimed at “introducing a rational division within the management quota,” ensuring that local students benefit from regional representation while still allowing a limited share for national-level aspirants.