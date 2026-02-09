82 in Fray for Station Ghanpur’s First Municipal Elections

Warangal: Following the completion of the nomination withdrawal process, preparations are in place for the first-ever municipal elections in Station Ghanpur of Jangaon district.

Station Ghanpur’s elevation to municipal status marks a key administrative transition for the town. Known historically for its railway station established during the Nizam era and its rice mill industry centred in Shivunipally, the settlement was upgraded to a major panchayat in 1982 and later designated a revenue division in 2017. It currently functions as an education centre, hosting several government colleges and residential schools.

The municipality was formally constituted on January 25, 2025, through the merger of Shivunipally and Chagallu villages. The town has a population of 23,483 as per the 2011 Census, with 18,550 registered voters. To support infrastructure development during the transition, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy sanctioned Rs 50 crore following a request submitted by local MLA Kadiyam Srihari in September last year.

Election officials said 82 candidates are contesting across 18 wards in the newly formed municipality, turning the polls into a prestige contest, particularly between the Congress and the BRS.

Municipal commissioner Radhakrishna stated that 181 nominations were initially filed, of which 114 were found valid after scrutiny. With 32 candidates withdrawing their nominations, the final count stands at 82. Both the Congress and the BRS have fielded candidates in all 18 wards. The BJP is contesting in 13 wards, the CPI in four, the BSP in three, while 23 candidates are contesting as Independents. The municipal chairman post for the current term is reserved for the SC (General) category.

Campaigning has intensified with senior leaders taking charge on both sides. While Kadiyam Srihari is leading the Congress campaign with regular coordination meetings, BRS leaders including former MLA Tadikonda Rajaiah and Jangaon MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy are overseeing party strategy. Party sources said the BRS has finalised its candidates, while the Congress is addressing internal coordination issues and the possibility of rebel candidates in some wards.