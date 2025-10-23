Jubilee Hills Bypoll: 81 Nominations Accepted, 130 Rejected

Hyderabad: The scrutiny of nominations for the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election has concluded, with 81 candidates’ nominations accepted and 130 rejected out of the 211 filed.

According to election officials, a total of 321 nominations were received for the bypoll. Of these, 135 were found valid, while 186 were rejected during scrutiny.

Last date for withdrawal of candidatures is October 24, 2025. Polling is on November 11.

The final list of candidates will be announced after the withdrawal deadline.



