800-Year-Old Kakatiya Stepwell Restored In Warangal

WARANGAL: An 800-year-old Kakatiya-era stepwell, which had long been used as an open dumping yard, has been successfully restored and opened to the public in Warangal’s Shiva Nagar area. The three-storied architectural marvel, built during the Kakatiya dynasty, stands as a fine example of the region’s ancient water conservation systems.

The restoration was initiated by endowments minister Konda Surekha, who sanctioned ₹50 lakh for the project. The renovation works, launched a few months ago to preserve Warangal’s ancient water heritage, have now been completed, and the minister recently inaugurated the revived monument.

Measuring 14 metres on each side, the stepwell reflects the Kakatiya rulers’ architectural ingenuity. As Warangal was not located near a major river, the rulers constructed hundreds of stepwells and tanks to meet the needs of drinking water, irrigation, and daily use. Their designs ensured that rainwater was effectively conserved, allowing the wells to retain water throughout the year.

Historians note that this particular stepwell is of great significance, as it is believed to have been used by Queen Rudrama Devi and may have been connected to the Thousand Pillar Temple through a secret tunnel. The structure’s three levels served different purposes, bathing, changing clothes, and performing religious rituals.

The ₹50 lakh restoration project included clearing the accumulated garbage and debris, followed by structural repairs to stabilise the sunken pillars supporting the ancient masonry. To improve accessibility and safety, new stone slabs were laid around the well’s perimeter for visitors, and protective railings and lighting fixtures were installed to enhance the viewing experience, even at night.

The restoration has revived the stepwell’s former grandeur, highlighting the Kakatiyas’ legacy of engineering excellence and architectural splendour, evident in other landmarks such as the Ramappa Temple and Warangal Fort.

The Congress government’s swift action contrasts with the earlier inaction under the previous BRS regime. Between 2016 and 2018, the Central government had recognised Warangal as a Heritage City thrice, sanctioning ₹42 crore under the HRIDAY scheme for the development of key historical sites.

Former minister K.T. Rama Rao had promised in 2022, during an art gallery event attended by Kakatiya descendant Kamal Chandra Bhanjdeo, to restore the 800-year-old heritage stepwell of Orugallu. However, the project was delayed until minister Konda Surekha took up the initiative and saw it to completion.