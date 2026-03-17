800 Kg Stale Chicken Seized from Shop in Joint Police–GHMC Raid

Hyderabad: Joint raids by the Task Force and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation officials uncovered large-scale food safety violations at an “A1 Fresh Chicken Shop” in Parsigutta.

Authorities found that chicken stored for several days was being sold to customers. Around 800 kg of stale chicken was seized during the operation.

Officials said the shop had been operating with an expired licence since January and was allegedly supplying the meat to wine shops, bars and restaurants.

Police have registered a case and detained the shop owner, Shakeel, along with others. Further investigation is underway.