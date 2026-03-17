 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

800 Kg Stale Chicken Seized from Shop in Joint Police–GHMC Raid

Telangana
17 March 2026 1:32 PM IST

Expired licence, supplies to bars and restaurants uncovered; owner detained

800 Kg Stale Chicken Seized from Shop in Joint Police–GHMC Raid
x
Authorities found that chicken stored for several days was being sold to customers. Around 800 kg of stale chicken was seized during the operation.

Hyderabad: Joint raids by the Task Force and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation officials uncovered large-scale food safety violations at an “A1 Fresh Chicken Shop” in Parsigutta.

Authorities found that chicken stored for several days was being sold to customers. Around 800 kg of stale chicken was seized during the operation.

Officials said the shop had been operating with an expired licence since January and was allegedly supplying the meat to wine shops, bars and restaurants.

Police have registered a case and detained the shop owner, Shakeel, along with others. Further investigation is underway.


Telangana Chicken shop Police raids 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X