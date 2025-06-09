800 Junior College Opt To Stay Shut In Telangana

Hyderabad: Over 800 colleges opted out of renewing their affiliation with the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE), indicating their closure this academic year. As per the information available with TGBIE, only 3,286 out of 4,089 junior colleges sought the TGBIE’s affiliation for the academic year 2025-26.

Over 1,400 applications were returned to colleges due to improper documentation or lack of required certificates. The last date with penalty for registering ended on June 8.

The board is strictly adhering to fire safety norms. A private college principal said, following the rules, they shifted mixed occupancy college to a new location this year to meet requirements.

The board has advised students and parents to check the affiliated college list on the official website. However, the academic year started on June 2 and students are taking admissions into colleges.

Another private college principal said that colleges faced issues with the affiliation till February in the last academic year. He said getting a NOC from the fire safety department is getting difficult, which has become a mandatory requirement for the renewal of the TGBIE affiliation. “Our application was rejected and we are confused as to what needs to be done as the regular classes have commenced in the college.”

According to a senior educationist, “Some colleges misuse the affiliation by taking one branch, but opening several others without approval. After getting the affiliation from the board as a junior college, they run academy and residential colleges without any permission as there is no proper department to provide permission.”

He said the government needs to take serious action against such institutes, which often seen reporting food poisoning incidents and student suicides. “The board has to finish the process of affiliation before the beginning of the academic year. It will ensure that students can check if a college is affiliated before joining it.”