 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

80 Sheep Die Eating Poisoned Food

Telangana
6 Nov 2025 10:59 PM IST

According to the shepherds, they had taken their sheep to Vemulapally for grazing about four days ago and returned to their native villages: Reports

80 Sheep Die Eating Poisoned Food
x
Representational Image — DC File

NALGONDA: About 80 sheep died after reportedly consuming poisoned food in Penpahad mandal of Suryapet district on Thursday. The sheep belonged to three shepherds from Annaram, Dosapadu, and Singareddypalem villages in the mandal.

According to the shepherds, they had taken their sheep to Vemulapally for grazing about four days ago and returned to their native villages. On Thursday, around 80 sheep suddenly fell ill and died. The shepherds estimated their total loss at ₹1.6 lakh.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
sheep poisoned Shepherds 
India Southern States Telangana Nalgonda 
P. Srinivas
About the AuthorP. Srinivas

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X