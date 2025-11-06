80 Sheep Die Eating Poisoned Food

NALGONDA: About 80 sheep died after reportedly consuming poisoned food in Penpahad mandal of Suryapet district on Thursday. The sheep belonged to three shepherds from Annaram, Dosapadu, and Singareddypalem villages in the mandal.

According to the shepherds, they had taken their sheep to Vemulapally for grazing about four days ago and returned to their native villages. On Thursday, around 80 sheep suddenly fell ill and died. The shepherds estimated their total loss at ₹1.6 lakh.



