8 Students of Govt School Fall Ill After Consuming MDM

Kothagudem:Eight students of a government primary school at Manuguru in the district fell sick due to mid-day meal (MDM) adulteration Thursday. The students developed stomach pain and vomiting after having meals. Dal curry was served to students in the MDM.

The students who fell ill were shifted to government area hospital of Mulugu for treatment. They were discharged from the hospital in the evening after treatment.

A doctor in the hospital, on the condition of anonymity, said that food adulteration would generally cause stomach pain and vomiting. In most of the food adulteration cases of hostels and schools, usage of adulterated or expired cooking oil was the reason, he added.