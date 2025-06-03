8-Member Burglars’ Gang Held In Nizamabad; Gold Ornaments Seized

Hyderabad: The Nizamabad police on Tuesday arrested an eight-member gang on charges of committing a series of house burglaries in the district.

The gang was involved in 38 burglaries that took place at Autonagar, Dharmapuri Hills, Painter Colony, Driver Colony, Akbarnagar and Shanthinagar, said Nizamabad Police Commissioner P Sai Chaitanya, addressing a press conference.

The arrested have been identified as Mohammed Amer (32) of Shapur, Mohammed Abdul Asif (33) of Asif Nagar, and Shaik Waseem (28), Syed Riyaz (24), Javed Khan (39), Shaik Sohail (36), Mohammed Asif (28) and Maloth Mohan (55), all natives of Nizamabad district.

Mohan was the receiver of the stolen property from the gang headed by Amer. Two more persons - Ali and Bablu apart from another received Sachin is absconding in the case. While Amer was working as a labourer, Abdul Asif was a welding worker and Shaik Waseem, Javeed Khan and Shaik Sohail as drivers. Syed Riyaz was working as a mason while Mohammed Asif was a car mechanic.

Shaik Waseem was involved in eight theft cases. The Meerpet police earlier invoked a PD Act against him. Shaik Sohail was involved in seven offences while Ameer in 21 cases, Abdul Asif in 10 cases and Javed in five cases.

The police first detained Amer on suspicion. After being grilled, he admitted to the offences. After committing thefts, the gang was handing over the property to Mohan, who was purchasing it at less price and giving cash to them.

The police recovered 15 tulas, gold ornaments, a car and three bikes from the possession of the gang.