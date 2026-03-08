 Top
8-Km Traffic Jam On NH 65 After Lorry Stops On Highway Near Gundrampally

8 March 2026 9:22 PM IST

Vehicles are caught in a traffic jam on National Highway 65 at Gundrampally in Nalgonda district.

Nalgonda: Traffic was disrupted on National Highway 65 near Gundrampally on Sunday after a container lorry developed a technical fault and stopped across the Vijayawada-Hyderabad lane.

The incident led to a traffic jam stretching nearly 8 km from Gundrampally to Peddakaparthy, leaving vehicles stranded for more than an hour.

Police said the driver is suspected to have applied sudden brakes after noticing a technical problem, causing the container lorry to halt across the road.

On receiving information, Chityal police reached the spot and shifted the vehicle using a crane after about half an hour of effort.

Traffic movement was later restored after police regulated the flow of vehicles.

Officials said the congestion also caused a heavy rush of vehicles at the Panthangi toll plaza, about 15 km from Gundrampally, slowing traffic movement in the area.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
National Highway 65 Gundrampally vijayawada-hyderabad highway traffic jam 
India Southern States Telangana Nalgonda 
P. Srinivas
About the AuthorP. Srinivas

