8 JNV Wargal Students Bag National Honours

Eight students of PM SHRI Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Wargal, Siddipet district, were presented awards for their performance at the 26th National Youth Parliament Competition in New Delhi on January 15, principal Dasi Rajender said.

Union minister of state for law and justice and parliamentary affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal presented the awards. The event was held at the JNV, Nagpur district, Maharashtra.

Prize‑winning students from JNV Wargal included P. Vaishnavi (Speaker), Adinath (prime minister), Abhinav (Leader of Opposition), K. Vaishali (finance minister), Benharpal (agriculture minister), Ram Charan (environment minister), P. Srimani and T. Nakshatra (opposition members).

Medak BJP MP M. Raghunandan Rao congratulated the principal, guide teachers, and students of JNV Wargal for their performance at the national‑level competition and their participation in the prize distribution programme.

The event recognised students and schools from JNVs across the country for their performance in the 2024‑25 edition of the competition. JNV, Suratgarh, Sri Ganganagar‑II, Rajasthan secured the first position.

The ministry of parliamentary affairs has been organising Youth Parliament competitions for JNV for 29 years. The 26th edition was among 88 schools representing eight regions of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti. The scheme aims to familiarise students with parliamentary practices and democratic values, including self‑discipline, tolerance of differing views, and fair expression of opinions.

Merit trophies were awarded to JNVs at Valsad (Gujarat-Pune region), Ambedkarnagar (Uttar Pradesh), Shimla (Himachal Pradesh), Birbhum (West Bengal-Patna region), Golaghat (Assam), Medak (Telangana), and Mahasamund (Chhattisgarh-Bhopal region).