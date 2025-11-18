8 Injured as Private Bus Rams Lorry Near Nandigama

Nandigama: Eight passengers were injured when the private travels bus they were travelling in rammed into a lorry at Anasagaram near Nandigama in the early hours of Tuesday. The accident occurred while the bus was attempting to overtake the lorry.

According to preliminary information, the bus was heading from Hyderabad to Srikakulam with 20 passengers on board. The injured have been identified as residents of Srikakulam and Odisha.

Police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the government hospital in Nandigama. They were later moved to Vijayawada for advanced treatment. Traffic on the highway was restored after the bus and the lorry were cleared with the help of a crane.