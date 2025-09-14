8 in 10 Engineers Aim to Upskill

Hyderabad: As artificial intelligence (AI) reshapes job roles across industries, 67 per cent of Indian engineers say their current responsibilities are evolving due to AI interventions, according to a new survey by edtech firm Great Learning. The report, released on the occasion of Engineers’ Day, reflects rising anxiety about career relevance amid rapid technological transformation.

The pan-India survey reveals that 85 per cent of engineers plan to upskill in FY26, with artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) leading the list of preferred domains. Generative AI, Agentic AI, Python programming, and Natural Language Processing (NLP) were named the most in-demand skills.

“Working in the aerospace industry has shown me how fast things change. Learning AI and ML has become crucial to staying relevant,” said Maruti Rao Taluru, an engineer who recently upskilled in AI technologies. “The future belongs to those who adapt.”

Among the reasons cited for skilling up, career advancement was the top motivator (45 per cent), followed by financial growth (20 per cent), promotions (12 per cent), new job opportunities (12 per cent), and avoiding skill obsolescence (11 per cent).

Short-term courses are gaining preference, with 66 per cent opting for programmes under six months and only 5 per cent willing to commit beyond a year. Most engineers are choosing certificate programmes from Indian and global universities over traditional Master’s or Doctoral degrees. This shift reflects the urgency to acquire industry-relevant skills within compressed timelines.

Job fluidity is another highlight of the report. A striking 85 per cent of engineers are actively or passively exploring job changes this year. Their primary workplace concerns include work-life balance (33 per cent), job security (18 per cent), and career stagnation (14 per cent).

“We no longer look just for degrees; we look for adaptability and hands-on skills in tools like GenAI and NLP. Engineers who have upskilled in these areas stand out immediately in the hiring process,” said Aarti Khosla, a senior recruiter at a multinational IT firm in Hyderabad.