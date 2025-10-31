8 IAS Officers Transferred in Telangana

Hyderabad: The State government here on Friday transferred eight IAS officers and new posting was given to them apart from ordering Full Additional Charge (FAC) arrangements, in the exigency of administration. The new posting is as follows:

Sabyasachi Ghosh, Special Chief Secretary to Government, Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries (AH, DD&F) department, was transferred and posted as Special Chief Secretary to Government (Implementation of Flagship Welfare and Developmental Schemes Unit).

Ghosh shall continue to hold the FAC, of the post of Special Chief Secretary to Government, Welfare.

Anita Ramachandran, Secretary to Government, WCD&SC department, was placed in FAC of the posts of Secretary to Government, Tribal Welfare department and Commissioner, Tribal Welfare, duly relieving Ghosh, from FAC of the said posts.

Ilambarithi K, Secretary to Government, Metropolitan Area and Urban Development department, was transferred and posted as Commissioner, Transport, duly relieving M. Raghunandan Rao from FAC of the said post.

Ilambarithi was also placed in FAC of the post of Secretary to Government, AH, DD&F department, transferring Ghosh. The FAC of the post of Secretary to Government, Metropolitan Area Urban Development Department shall remain with K .Ramakrishna Rao, Chief Secretary to Government.

E Sridhar, Secretary is Government, BC Welfare department, was placed in FAC of the post of Secretary to Government (Poll.), General Administration department, consequent to voluntary retirement of Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi with effect from October 31, 2025.

Sk.Yasmeen Basha, Director, Horticulture and Sericulture, was placed in FAC of the post of Managing Director, TG OILFED, transferring J Shankaraiah.

J Jitender Reddy, CEO Adilabad Zilla Parishad, was transferred and posted as Special Commissioner SCD, relieving N. Kshitija from FAC of the said post. Reddy was also placed FAC of the post of VC & MD of Telangana Scheduled Castes Cooperative Development Corporation Limited, transferring Kshitija.

B. Saidulu, Secretary of Mahatma Jyothiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society, was placed in FAC in the post of Special Secretary to Government (Implementation of Flagship Welfare and Developmental Schemes Unit).