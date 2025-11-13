8 Held in Hyderabad for Possessing Counterfeit Currency Notes

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police conducted a raid at Eidgah Grounds in First Lancer and nabbed eight persons including a degree student for possessing fake 500 denomination Indian currency notes.

The arrested have been identified as Kasthuri Ramesh Babu (55), a car mechanic and resident of Tandur, Abdul Waheed (21), a sales executive, Mohd Abdul Khader (21), an AC mechanic and Mohd Sohail (21) a private employee, all residents of Suleman Nagar, Mohd Fahad (23) of Bahadurpura, Shaik Imran (23) and Syed Altamash Ahmed (21), and Omer Khan (23), all residents of Kishanbagh.

The police seized 4.75 lakh counterfeit notes of Rs.500 denomination, three bikes, a car and nine mobile phones from the possession of the arrested persons.

South West Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police G Chandra Mohan said that Ramesh Babu, a native of Gundimal village in Kosgi, was residing along with his sister Rameshwari in Tandur. Both of them were preparing the counterfeit notes at Tandur house.