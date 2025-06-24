 Top
8 Held For Doing Stunts On Bike At Shamshabad Airport Road

Telangana
M Srinivas
24 Jun 2025 11:38 AM IST

The arrested persons were doing stunts and obstructing the free flow of traffic: Police

Cyberabad police (File Photo)

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police arrested eight persons for riding in a rash and negligent manner on a motorcycle, endangering life of others near Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad.

“Today, we have received a complaint from X.com from Cyberabad social media cell in which it is observed that on OKR Road a two- wheeler eight members are sitting and riding rash and negligent manner, which is endanger to life of others and also to them,” the police said.

Moreover, on national highways vehicle movement was heavy and speed. The above said people were doing stunts and obstructing the free flow of traffic.

“Based on that we sent a team to trace respondents and made efforts and caught them and handed them over to RGIA police station and lodged a complaint for taking necessary action,” the police said.


