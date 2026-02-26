8-day Brahmotsavam Begins On Grand Note At Kodavatancha In Bhupalpally

WARANGAL: The annual Brahmotsavam of the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple started at Kodavatancha village in Regonda mandal of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Thursday, with temple authorities announcing an eight-day schedule from February 26 to March 5.

The festival follows the recent re-consecration of the deity by Tridandi Srimannarayana Ramanuja Chinna Jeeyar Swamy. Celebrations began with Abhishekam and Surya Vahana Seva in the morning, drawing a large number of devotees.

Telangana State Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, during the Punah Pratishtapana ceremony, sanctioned Rs 12.15 crore for reconstruction and infrastructure development of the temple. He also stated that efforts would be made to secure additional funds to improve pilgrim amenities and develop Kodavatancha on the lines of the Yadadri shrine.

Temple executive officer S. Mahesh said the evening programme includes Ankurarpanam and Sesha Vahana Seva (Putta Bangaru Seva), marking the formal invocation of the festival.

According to the itinerary, Dwajarohanam (Garuda Mudda) will be held at noon on Friday, February 27, followed by Kalyanotsavam at 9 pm. Garudotsavam is scheduled for March 1 and Chinna Ratha Seva for March 2.

Local MLA Gandra Satyanarayana Rao said the recent re-consecration and turnout of devotees were positive signs, and described the temple as a symbol of social unity in the region.

District collector Rahul Sharma and superintendent of police Sankeerth have made security arrangements to regulate the inflow of pilgrims. Many devotees arrived in traditionally decorated carts as part of ritual observances.

Temple authorities announced that the temple will remain closed from 10 am to 10 pm on March 3 due to a lunar eclipse coinciding with the Holi festival.

The festival will resume on March 4 with Pedda Rathotsavam at 7 pm, featuring a procession of the deities on Gaja Vahanam. Brahmotsavam will conclude on March 5 with Chakrasnanam and Pushpa Yagam.