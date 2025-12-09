8 Cyberabad Inspectors Transferred

Hyderabad: Cyberabad police commissioner Avinash Mohanty on Monday transferred nine inspectors and separately directed Rajendranagar inspector K. Kastro to report to his parent unit, Multizone-II, on administrative grounds. The commissioner clarified it was a routine reorganisation and not a disciplinary move.

K. Balaraju will now be Gachibowli inspector; Mohd Habibullah Khan VR Cyberabad; B. Sanjeevulu RGI Airport police; B. Satyanarayana Mailardevpally; P.Narender economic offences wing; M. Muthu Yadav Rajendranagar; G. Thimmappa Kukatpally traffic police; K. Veera Babu DI Alwal police; and B. Nagendra Babu was transferred to the Madhapur traffic police.

3 held for waylaying man

Three persons were arrested by the Balanagar CCS team in connection with a robbery at knife point, reported in Dundigal last month. The accused were involved in multiple robberies and extortion cases, Balanagar DCP K. Suresh said on Tuesday.

He identified the accused Thilpithiya Gurudar Singh, of Yellammabanda in Jagadgirigutta; Shaik Nagul Meera from Guntur district; and Kota Akhil Kumar from Palnadu district, both from AP.

According to the complaint, one Maradani Sunil Kumar had stopped his car to attend a phone call during a field visit on November 19 at around 1 pm near Rotary-1 at Dundigal. Two men approached him. One of them, who was wearing a black shirt, entered his vehicle with a knife, threatened to kill him and demanded money.

When the complainant told them he had no cash, the man reportedly snatched the gold chain he was wearing, before fleeing with the second person. “Based on surveillance and investigation, our teams apprehended the accused on December 8,” DCP Suresh said.

During questioning, the trio allegedly confessed to involvement in 17 offences, including robberies, extortion, attention diversion, automobile theft and simple theft across Dundigal, Kukatpally, KPHB, Allapur, Balanagar, Madhapur, Bachupally and Miyapur police limits.

11 drug consumers counselled, sent to rehab

The Hyderabad narcotics police station (HNPS) of the EAGLE Force detained 11 persons after spot testing detected the presence drugs, in the presence of their parents. The individuals were counselled, in the presence of their parents, EAGLE director Sandeep Shandilya said.

The consumers were referred to a certified de-addiction and rehabilitation centre for further treatment and monitoring, he said. “We have to work sincerely and honestly towards rehabilitating these consumers,” director Shandilya said.

After completion of the de addiction course, EAGLE personnel will interact again with them and their families to provide any support needed in overcoming drug addiction, Shandilya said. They could contact Narco Anonymous (NA), an NGO that offers free and confidential help to individuals to overcome drugaddiction.