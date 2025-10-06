8 Arrested In Second CMRF Cheque Scam 8 Arrested In Second CMRF Cheque Scam

Nalgonda: The Mellacheruvu police busted a major fraud involving Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) cheques and arrested eight persons, including the private personal assistant of former Huzurnagar MLA S. Saidi Reddy. Police recovered 44 CMRF cheques worth ₹34.5 lakh and ₹7.3 lakh in cash from their possession.

The arrested were identified as Pendem Venkateshwarlu, 34, Bellamkonda Venkateshwarlu, 29, Pulindindi Omkar, 37, Madasu Venkateshwarlu, 35, Mattapalli Saidulu, 34, Gottemukkala Venkateshwarlu, 65, Bellamkonda Saidulu, 28, and Bellamkonda Padma, 45, all residents of different villages under the Huzurnagar Assembly constituency in Suryapet district.

Police said Pulindindi Omkar had worked as a private personal assistant at the camp office of former Huzurnagar MLA S. Saidi Reddy.

Presenting the accused before the media at the District Police Office, superintendent of police K. Narsimha said the investigation began after a complaint was filed by a paralysis patient from Mellacheruvu, who alleged that his CMRF cheque meant for treatment was fraudulently encashed. “Based on this complaint, we uncovered the CMRF cheque scam, which took place without the knowledge of former MLA Saidi Reddy,” the SP said.

The gang allegedly encashed seven CMRF cheques worth ₹9.5 lakh by crediting the amounts into the bank accounts of fake beneficiaries. In addition, 44 unencashed cheques were seized from their possession.

Police added that this is the second CMRF cheque scam reported in recent weeks. A month ago, Kodad police had unearthed a similar fraud involving the private personal assistant of former Kodad MLA Bollam Mallaiah Yadav.