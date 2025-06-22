8 Arrested for Sexually Harassing Minor Girl

Adilabad: The Gudihathnoor police on Sunday arrested eight accused, including two minors, for allegedly sexually harassing and blackmailing a minor girl and sharing her nude video call with friends. The police booked them under Pocso and seized seven mobiles from their possession and remanded them to judicial custody.

The accused were identified as S. Vamshi Krshna, 20, Pawar Tarun,18, Sable Balavanth Singh, 18, Gundalwar Varun,18, Karad Sudheer, 28, Murkunte Vittal, 23, and two minors aged 15 and 16 years of Gudihathnoor mandal of Adilabad district.

According to Utnoor ASP Kajal Singh, a minor boy had a friendship with the minor girl, and he used to chat with her on his mobile.

He forced her to make him a nude call and the boy recorded the call and shared it with his friends. The girl’s father lodged a complaint with the local police and who conducted an inquiry and arrested them.