Revanth Eyes Win In 37 Hung Civic Bodies

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Saturday asked ministers and senior Congress leaders to intensify efforts to secure control of the 37 urban local bodies that delivered hung verdicts in the municipal elections, as well as the Nizamabad and Karimnagar municipal corporations.

The elected representatives will select chairpersons of 116 municipalities and mayors of seven corporations in indirect polls on February 15.

Revanth Reddy was speaking with ministers and senior leaders at this residence to review municipal election results and to finalise party's strategy for Monday’s polls. On Saturday, eight ward members elected from All India Forward Bloc in Waddepally municipality in Gadwal district, joined the Congress in the presence of CM. With this, the Congress secured Waddepally municipality.

Stating that the Congress had won nearly 70 municipalities, Revanth Reddy set a target of crossing 90. He instructed ministers, MLAs, MPs and MLCs to engage with Independents and rebel candidates who emerged victorious and, if they were willing to support the Congress in the interest of development of their wards and towns, facilitate their entry into the party.

The Chief Minister asked party leaders to remain vigilant and effectively counter any attempts by opposition parties to influence elected members ahead of the indirect polls.

Reviewing the party’s performance, Revanth Reddy congratulated ministers for their coordinated efforts and attributed the results to the Congress government’s welfare measures and development initiatives undertaken over the past two years. He said the mandate reflected public trust in the “People’s Government,” asserting that significant progress had been achieved in two years compared to the previous decade of BRS rule.

Revanth Reddy called upon party leaders to carry forward the same momentum in the upcoming elections and ensure that the benefits of welfare schemes and development programmes consistently reach the people, while sustaining public confidence in the government’s development agenda.