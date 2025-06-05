78.18% Of Candidates Qualify For DEECET
Over 26,000 qualify TG DEECET-2025; English medium students lead in performance
Hyderabad: A total of 26,442 candidates have qualified for the TG DEECET-2025 test conducted on May 25. This year, 33,821 candidates appeared for the exam held for admissions into Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) and Diploma in Pre-School Education courses (DPSE). The results were declared on Thursday.
English medium students performed the best. Of the 16,963 who took the test in English, 14,646 cleared it. Pasunoori Abhinav Reddy stood first in this group with a score of 87. In the Telugu medium category, 11,266 students qualified out of 15,476. Takkalapally Harika secured the highest score here with 77 marks. In Urdu medium, 1,382 students wrote the exam and 530 of them qualified. Faraj Ahmed scored the highest with 67 marks.
The qualifying marks are 35 per cent for students from open and backward classes and there was no cut off marks for SC and ST candidates.
Those who cleared the exam will have to attend certificate verification from June 9 to 13 at DIETs located across districts. Web options can be exercised between June 14 and June 17.