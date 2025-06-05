78.18% Of Candidates Qualify For DEECET

English medium students performed the best. Of the 16,963 who took the test in English, 14,646 cleared it. Pasunoori Abhinav Reddy stood first in this group with a score of 87. In the Telugu medium category, 11,266 students qualified out of 15,476. Takkalapally Harika secured the highest score here with 77 marks. In Urdu medium, 1,382 students wrote the exam and 530 of them qualified. Faraj Ahmed scored the highest with 67 marks.