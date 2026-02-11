78.09% Polling in Nalgonda, Khammam Municipalities

Nalgonda: Polling for the election of 161 councillors across seven municipalities in Nalgonda district concluded peacefully on Wednesday.

An average turnout of 78.09 per cent was recorded in the district. Of the total 3,07,992 voters, 2,40,514 exercised their franchise. The turnout was 1.4 percentage points lower than the 79.5 per cent recorded in the 2020 municipal elections. It was also lower than the 89 per cent turnout reported in the recent gram panchayat elections.

Chandur municipality recorded the highest turnout at 91.2 per cent, while Nandikonda registered the lowest at 59.69 per cent. Nalgonda Municipal Corporation recorded 77.36 per cent polling and Miryalaguda 77.44 per cent. Devarakonda registered 80.26 per cent, Haliya 85.78 per cent and Chityal 87.88 per cent.

In Khammam district, an average turnout of 78.09 per cent was recorded across five municipalities. Edulapuram registered 85.35 per cent polling, Wyra 83.6 per cent, Sathupalli 77.44 per cent, Kalluru 86.37 per cent and Madhira 77.88 per cent.