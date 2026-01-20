75,000 Worship At Kondagattu Temple

Jagtial: Authorities said around 75,000 devotees offered prayers at the Anjaneya Swamy temple at Kondagattu over the past three days, contributing donations of about ₹18 lakh. The rush was attributed to the upcoming Sammakka-Saralamma Maha Jatara, as it is a long-standing tradition for devotees to visit Kondagattu before heading to Medaram.

The heavy influx of vehicles led to severe traffic congestion on the Kondagattu ghat road, with queues stretching up to 4 km due to insufficient parking space on the hill. Devotees began arriving as early as 4 am to take a holy dip in the temple tank (Pushkarini) before proceeding for darshan.

Temple executive officer T. Srikanth Rao monitored the arrangements to ensure the safety and convenience of pilgrims. Despite traffic hurdles, officials said the situation inside the temple remained under control.