75-year wait of Chandampet farmers for irrigation may end soon

Nalgonda: The 75-year-long wait by the farmers of Chandampet mandal, located close to the backwaters of the Nagarjunasagar Project (NSP), for irrigation facility will end soon thanks to the initiative of the irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy.

The irrigation department has completed the survey of restoration of the 17.5 km of the main canal from Erraram to Chandampe by the Narayana Reddy Group at a cost of Rs 1.3 crore.

Chandampet mandal, on the fringes of the Nallammal forest, is one of the most backward mandals in Nalgonda district. Even though it is close to the NSP, farmers of the mandal do not get irrigation facility.

In 1940s, there was a plan to supply Krishna water to Chandampet mandal from the Dindi project. As per the plan, Krishna water should have reached Chandampet in 1947. The proposal fizzled out.

The BRS government released water to the old canal on January 18, 2018, and tried to have people to believe that the seven-decade long wait for irrigation facility ended. But, water was never released to the canal for any crop season.

After the Congress came to power, irrigation minister Uttam Kumar Reddy took the initiative for restoration of the main canal and digging of minor and sub-minor canals to irrigate 18,000 acres in the mandal.

Superintendent engineer, irrigation department, Vijay Kumart, informed that proposals were prepared for restoration of the main canal and digging of 80 km of minor and sub-minor canals. After completion of the survey, the proposal would be sent to the government as per the instructions received by the irrigation minister.

Ramavath Khandriya, a farmer, said that people of Chandampet were waiting for Krishna water for 75 years. Even though NSP backwaters are in visible distance, farmers did not get Krishna water for irrigation of their agricultural fields.

Mudavath Srinu Naik, another farmer, said that village tanks should be filled with Krishna water through the canals that would recharge the groundwater table. The farmers of Chandampet depend on borewells for cultivation. He also urged the state government to announce a time frame for completion of the canal works.