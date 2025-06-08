75-Year-Old Medak Man Dies of Heart Attack at Fish Prasadam Distribution

Hyderabad: A 75-year-old man from Medak died of a heart attack while waiting to get the fish prasadam at the Nampally Exhibition grounds on Sunday. Begum Bazaar inspector Bharat Kumar stated that Satyanarayana entered the ground to take the fish prasadam and went into a food court near Gandhi statue.

He was later seen entering a health camp near the statue, where the emergency doctors seated him on a chair and offered him water. But Satyanarayana suddenly collapsed.

Doctors administered CPR on him and shifted him to the Osmania General Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Dr Sandeep, medical officer at the camp, said, “He walked into the camp saying he was suffering from back pain. At that point, we were dealing with another emergency, so our doctors made him sit down on the chair, but he suddenly collapsed.”

“We performed CPR and immediately got him into an ambulance and shifted him to OGH, but he was declared dead”, he added. Police said that his son reached the city from Medak, and they have registered a case under Section 194 of the BNSS.