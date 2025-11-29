75% Work Done At Kazipet RMU, Project To Finish Next Year: Kishan

WARANGAL: The long-cherished dream of the people of Telangana is close to becoming a reality, with construction of the Railway Manufacturing Unit (RMU) progressing rapidly and targeted for completion next year, Union minister for coal and mines G. Kishan Reddy said.

Accompanied by South Central Railway general manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava, the minister inspected the under-construction RMU and reviewed safety measures at the site in Ayodhyapuram, Kazipet, in Hanamkonda district on Saturday.

Kishan Reddy said the foundation stone for the project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2023, and the unit is being constructed by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) at a cost of ₹521 crore. Nearly 75 per cent of the construction work has been completed, and the remaining portion will be finished next year ahead of its inauguration.

The RMU comprises major structures such as the main shop, test shop, paint shop, store yard, administration block, rest house, security and toilet blocks, boundary wall, internal railway track, internal roads, an electric substation, and a canteen.

The project includes several modern, eco-friendly features, including a 1 MW rooftop solar plant, natural daylight and ventilation provisions, LED lighting, a sewage treatment plant, a wastewater recycling plant, and water conservation systems like soak pits, he added.

Kishan Reddy said the state-of-the-art RMU is designed to manufacture 16-coach MEMU rakes, and the facility will create significant direct and indirect employment opportunities for local youth. He praised the rapid development of railway infrastructure in Telangana under the leadership of the Prime Minister, citing Vande Bharat trains, electrification, new train services, Amrit Stations, and the KAVACH safety system.

Senior railway officials, including principal chief mechanical engineer Bijoy Kumar Rath, divisional railway manager Dr R. Gopala Krishnan, chief project manager P.V. Sai Prasad, and chief public relations officer A. Sridhar, were present during the visit.