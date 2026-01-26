75 Cancer Survivors Set World Record Singing National Anthem

Hyderabad: The World Book of Records, London, has recognised the singing of the National Anthem by more than 75 cancer survivors using artificial larynx devices. The participants, aged between 24 and 87 years, set the record in their very first attempt during Republic Day celebrations at Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute.

Dr Chandrashekar, head of the hospital’s head and neck department, told Deccan Chronicle that over the past decade 500 patients had undergone larynx surgeries, of whom 200 survived. Some joined the Laryngectomy Club to share experiences and motivate others through recorded videos. “Here they got an idea to include these survivors to sing songs,” he said.

He explained that only those who had their larynx completely removed were invited, as partial surgery patients could still speak. “We rehabilitated patients with esophagus speech, trachea-esophagus puncture, and electro larynx. The result was the world record,” he added.

Film actor and MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna, chairman of the hospital, unfurled the National Flag at the event and interacted with the cancer survivors who had undergone larynx removal surgeries.