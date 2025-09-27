74 per cent of Electricity in India is Generated from Coal: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: The southern region of Geological Survey of India (GSI) organised Swachhotsav under the Swachhata Hi Seva 2025 campaign on Saturday at Bandlaguda-Nagole here on Saturday.

Union Minister of Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy, who participated as the chief guest and inaugurated four innovative Waste to Wealth Models at the GSI office.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister commended the Swachhata initiatives of GSI, Southern Region, and expressed happiness over the organisation of Swachhotsav as part of the nationwide Swachhata Hi Seva 2025 campaign under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Kishan Reddy highlighted the vital role of GSI in mineral exploration, particularly in coal, which plays a key role in the nation’s development. He stated that 74 per cent of electricity in India is generated through coal, and without coal, there can be no electricity. Without electricity, there is no industry, no development, and no progress.

The Union Minister further underscored the crucial role of GSI in identifying coal reserves and lauded its 175 years of dedicated service in identifying critical minerals essential for the growth of the nation. On this occasion, the Union Minister distributed sanitation kits to sanitation workers of GHMC and GSI.

Earlier, the programme commenced with the inauguration of the Swachhotsav rally by Basab Mukhopadhyay, ADG and HoD, from Anand Nagar Junction, Bandlaguda to the GSI office main gate, on Mansoorabad Road. A mass cleaning drive was also conducted with the active participation of DDGs, Directors, Officers and staff members of GSI, along with local residents and the general public.

A total of around 400 participants, including GSI officials, representatives of local corporates, and members of the public, took part in the programme.