73.9% Medicos Burdened With Clerical Work: Survey

HYDERABAD: The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has released findings of its nationwide FAIMA-Review Medical System (FAIMA-RMS) survey, revealing serious deficiencies in infrastructure, faculty strength and student welfare across medical colleges in the country.

The survey, which drew over 2,000 responses from students, teachers and professors across more than 28 states and union territories, found that 90.4 per cent of participants were from government colleges and 7.8 per cent from private institutions. Respondents included professionals from AIIMS Delhi, PGI Chandigarh, JIPMER Puducherry and even doctors from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Only 71.5 per cent of respondents reported adequate patient exposure, while 54.3 per cent said teaching sessions were regular. Just 44.1 per cent confirmed the presence of functional skills labs. Faculty adequacy stood at 68.8 per cent, and only half the respondents said they received stipends on time. A notable 73.9 per cent complained of excessive clerical workload, 55.2 per cent cited staff shortages, and 40.8 per cent described their work environment as toxic.

FAIMA said that despite the National Task Force’s 2024 recommendations — including fixed duty hours, mental health counsellors and 10 days of annual leave for students — few of these reforms have been implemented. The association will submit its report to the ministry of health and family welfare, National Medical Commission and Niti Aayog, urging immediate reforms to safeguard the quality of medical education and the mental well-being of future doctors.