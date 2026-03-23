730 Motorists Booked For Drunken Driving

HYDERABAD: Altogether 730 motorists were booked for drunken driving during checks in three commissionerates over the weekend. Cyberabad reported a dip in cases compared to the previous week.

In Cyberabad, 173 persons were caught, including 138 two‑wheeler riders, 10 three‑wheeler drivers, 22 four‑wheeler drivers and three heavy‑vehicle drivers. Of them, 145 had BAC levels between 36 and 200 mg/100 ml, 15 between 201 and 300 mg/100 ml, and 13 between 301 and 550 mg/100 ml. During the week (March 16–21), 358 cases were disposed of in courts: 356 offenders were fined, two were asked to pay fines and perform social service, and none were awarded jail terms.

In Malkajgiri, 214 offenders were booked, including 187 two‑wheeler riders, five three‑wheeler drivers, 21 four‑wheeler drivers and one heavy‑vehicle driver. Of them, 189 had BAC levels between 36 and 200 mg/100 ml, 15 between 201 and 300 mg/100 ml, and 10 between 301 and 550 mg/100 ml. Of the 128 cases disposed of between March 15 and 21, 120 offenders were fined and eight were asked to pay fines and perform social service.

In Hyderabad, traffic police booked 343 drivers over two days (March 20–21). Of these, 287 were two‑wheeler riders, 24 three‑wheeler drivers and 32 others. BAC levels ranged from 30 mg to above 300 mg, with most falling in the 51–100 mg bracket. Police said those apprehended would be produced before courts.