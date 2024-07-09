7,134 saplings to be planted in GHMC, says Ponnam

Hyderabad: Transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar announced on Monday the preparation of 7,134 saplings slated for planting across 56 locations within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. Addressing attendees at the Vanamahotsavam programme held at Jawaharlal Nehru Government Polytechnic College in Ramanthapur, the minister spoke about the need for the community's role in nurturing the newly planted saplings. He personally participated in the initiative by planting a sapling within the institution's premises. The initiative aims not only to enhance the green cover of Hyderabad but also to promote environmental awareness and responsibility among the city's residents.



